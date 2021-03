Update: A Madison County Sheriff’s Office deputy at the scene said the person was not shot, but was having a mental health episode. He was transported to the hospital.

Original story:

Emergency crews are at the scene of a shooting Friday afternoon in Madison County.

There is one male victim, according to a spokesperson for Huntsville Emergency Medical Services, Don Webster.

The shooting happened on Phantom Drive in Toney.

Webster said the time of call was 2:21 p.m.