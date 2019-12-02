Clear
Mobile home destroyed in fire on Geddings Lang Road in Madison County

The cause of the fire is unknown.

Posted: Dec 2, 2019 1:49 PM
Updated: Dec 2, 2019 2:00 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

One person is displaced after a mobile home fire on Geddings Lang Road in Madison County.

The home and a camper are a total loss. The cause of the fire is unknown, and crews are still putting out hotspots. 

Four firetrucks are at the scene. Huntsville Fire and Rescue, Huntsville Emergency Medical Services and Huntsville police responded.

Red Cross is on the way to help the person who lived in the home, David Geddings. He was at the store when the fire started. He's lived on the property for 40 years.

