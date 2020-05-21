Crews respond to mobile home fire in Falkville

Emergency crews in Morgan County are responding to a mobile home fire on Fred Smith Road in Falkville Thursday around 9:20 a.m.
The Falkville and Ebenzer fire departments are at the scene, and deputies are doing traffic control, according to the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office.
Use caution in the area.
[ALERT]Mobile home fire on Fred Smith Rd in Falkville.
Falkville and Ebenzer Fire Departments are on scene. Deputies are providing traffic control. Please be cautious in area! pic.twitter.com/m0agcKoGgN
— Morgan County Sheriff's Office (@morgan_sheriff) May 21, 2020