Several fire fighter crews responded to a house fire in Limestone County Sunday afternoon.

The Ardmore Fire Department Chief says people were leaving their home off HWY 251 when they noticed smoke coming from the basement.

Crews got there at around 3 p.m. and spent several hours battling the flames and hot spots.

Several agencies were called to assist because of the heat. Crews were able to rotate to keep from over heating.

No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.