Crews respond to house fire in Hazel Green

Multiple agencies are on the scene of a house fire on Sweetgum Road in Hazel Green. We're told the call came in around 2:45 Tuesday morning.

Firefighters are still working to put out hot spots but no one can enter the home because the roof is not stable. Officials are calling the home a total loss.

Authorities tell us the two people who were in the home, a mother and a daughter, made it out safely.

Red Cross is assisting the family.