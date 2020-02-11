Clear
BREAKING NEWS Crews respond to house fire in Hazel Green Full Story
SEVERE WX : Flood Watch - Flash Flood Watch - Flood Warning View Alerts
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Crews respond to house fire in Hazel Green

Crews respond to house fire on Sweetgum Road in Hazel Green.

Posted: Feb 11, 2020 5:41 AM
Updated: Feb 11, 2020 5:42 AM
Posted By: Jessica Burrell

Multiple agencies are on the scene of a house fire on Sweetgum Road in Hazel Green. We're told the call came in around 2:45 Tuesday morning. 

Firefighters are still working to put out hot spots but no one can enter the home because the roof is not stable. Officials are calling the home a total loss.  

Authorities tell us the two people who were in the home, a mother and a daughter, made it out safely. 

Red Cross is assisting the family. 

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Overcast
66° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 66°
Florence
Overcast
55° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 55°
Fayetteville
Overcast
57° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 57°
Decatur
Overcast
62° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 62°
Scottsboro
Overcast
57° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 57°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events