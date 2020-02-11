Crews respond to house fire in Hazel Green

Multiple agencies are on the scene of a house fire on Sweetgum Road in Hazel Green. We're told the call came in around 2:45 Tuesday morning.
Firefighters are still working to put out hot spots but no one can enter the home because the roof is not stable. Officials are calling the home a total loss.
Authorities tell us the two people who were in the home, a mother and a daughter, made it out safely.
Red Cross is assisting the family.
