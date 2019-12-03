Clear

Multiple fire departments respond to overnight house fire in Gurley

Multiple fire departments in Madison County responded to an overnight house fire on Laurel Lane in Gurley.

Posted: Dec 3, 2019 6:48 AM
Updated: Dec 3, 2019 7:45 AM
Posted By: Rachel Keith

Photo Gallery 1 Images

Multiple fire departments in Madison County responded to an overnight house fire on Laurel Lane in Gurley.

According to firefighters, the call came in after 2 a.m. Tuesday morning. Crews were able to put out the fire, but the home did receive water damage.

No one was injured. The homeowner tells WAAY 31 her family, including her husband and four dogs, were able to make it out safely. She says the left side of the home is damaged, and they are calling insurance.

The Keel Mountain Volunteer Fire Department was one of the departments that responded. 

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Broken Clouds
35° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 29°
Florence
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 34°
Fayetteville
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 30°
Decatur
Clear
35° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 29°
Scottsboro
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 32°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events