Crews respond to house fire in Central

Credit: @MooresMillVFR on Twitter

Fire crews are at the scene Wednesday afternoon off Wes Taylor Drive.

Posted: Feb 26, 2020 3:31 PM
Updated: Feb 26, 2020 3:33 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

Emergency crews are at the scene of a house fire Wednesday afternoon off Wes Taylor Drive.

Moores Mill Volunteer Fire Department units are at the scene in Central.

The public should use caution in the area.

