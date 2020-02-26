Emergency crews are at the scene of a house fire Wednesday afternoon off Wes Taylor Drive.
Moores Mill Volunteer Fire Department units are at the scene in Central.
The public should use caution in the area.
Related Content
- Crews respond to house fire in Central
- Crews respond to Madison County house fire
- Huntsville Fire and Rescue Crews respond to house fires
- Huntsville fire crews respond to apartment fire
- Huntsville crews respond to house fire at Belafonte Court
- Crews respond to house fire at Jeannette Circle in Huntsville
- Crews respond to fire at abandoned house in Jackson County
- Fire crews respond to church fire in Lincoln County
- Crews battle overnight Hazel Green house fire
- Crews investigating New Hope house fire
Scroll for more content...