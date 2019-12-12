Crews investigate possible gas leak at Huntsville business

Crews with Huntsville Fire and Rescue and Huntsville Hazardous Materials Operations (HAZMAT) are investigating a possible gas leak at Custom Assembly, a distribution service center in Huntsville.
The call came in just around 3:30 a.m. We are told employees were evacuated from the building on Laracy Drive.
WAAY 31 has a reporter on the scene, working to learn more information.
