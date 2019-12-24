Crews respond to fuel spill on I-565, near Greenbrier Road

Clear
The eastbound I-565 lane at exit 3 is closed as crews clean up fuel spill.

Posted: Dec 24, 2019 4:38 AM
Updated: Dec 24, 2019 5:28 AM
Posted By: Jessica Burrell

Crews are responding to reports of a fuel spill on I-565, near Greenbrier Road. 

The call came in just before 4:30 Tuesday morning. According to Huntsville police, the eastbound I-565 lane at exit 3 is closed for the next hour. 

Please plan for traffic delays if traveling in that area. 

