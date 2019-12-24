Crews respond to fuel spill on I-565, near Greenbrier Road

Crews are responding to reports of a fuel spill on I-565, near Greenbrier Road.
The call came in just before 4:30 Tuesday morning. According to Huntsville police, the eastbound I-565 lane at exit 3 is closed for the next hour.
Please plan for traffic delays if traveling in that area.
