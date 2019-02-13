Clear

Crews respond to fire on Looney Road in Limestone County

Multiple structures were affected.

Posted: Feb. 13, 2019 5:22 PM
Updated: Feb. 13, 2019 6:00 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

Crews responded to a fire on Looney Road in Piney Chapel after a call came in around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.

East Limestone, Elkmont, Oak Grove, Piney Chapel and Owens fire departments all responded. No injuries were reported.

Officials say a scrap yard caught fire, and multiple structures were affected. The fire has been contained.

 

