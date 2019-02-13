Crews respond to fire on Looney Road in Limestone County

Crews responded to a fire on Looney Road in Piney Chapel after a call came in around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.
East Limestone, Elkmont, Oak Grove, Piney Chapel and Owens fire departments all responded. No injuries were reported.
Officials say a scrap yard caught fire, and multiple structures were affected. The fire has been contained.
