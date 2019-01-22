Crews respond to fire on Bell Road in Limestone County

According to the Clements Fire Chief, crews responded Tuesday to a home on Bell Road.
Clements Fire Volunteer Department and Tanner Volunteer Fire Department responded. WAAY 31 will provide more details when available.
