Crews respond to fire at home in Sheffield

The two people who were in the home when the fire started are not injured.

Posted: Nov. 27, 2018 12:09 PM
Updated: Nov. 27, 2018 1:15 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

A fire started Tuesday at a home on 6th Street in Sheffield. A portion of the street is shut down between Little Rock Avenue and St. Louis Street.

Crews are still at the scene and will be there well into Tuesday afternoon. An off-duty Sheffield police officer, Hunter Danley, saw the smoke and ran into the home to rescue two people who were asleep. No one else lived in the home.

The two people are not injured, but the home is a complete loss. The fire is under investigation.

Post by Sheffield Police Department.

