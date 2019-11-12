Clear
Crews respond to fire at abandoned house in Jackson County

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Posted: Nov 12, 2019 7:31 AM
Updated: Nov 12, 2019 7:56 AM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

The Stevenson Fire Department is at the scene of a fire at an abandoned house in the 3000 block of County Road 91.

The fire has been burning for a few hours. Stevenson Fire says the house has been empty for years, and it did not have power. 

The cause of the fire is under investigation. Firefighters have been working to contain it to prevent it from spreading up the mountain.

