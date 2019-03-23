Crews respond to fire at Steeplechase Road in Huntsville

Huntsville Fire and Rescue crews are at the scene of a fire at Steeplechase Drive. The call for the fire came in at 10:22 p.m. Friday, and seven units responded to the scene.
Crews are working to make sure the building is cleared.
