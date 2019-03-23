Clear
Crews respond to fire at Steeplechase Road in Huntsville

The call for the fire came in at 10:22 p.m. Friday, and seven units responded to the scene.

Posted: Mar. 22, 2019 10:53 PM
Updated: Mar. 22, 2019 11:22 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

Huntsville Fire and Rescue crews are at the scene of a fire at Steeplechase Drive. The call for the fire came in at 10:22 p.m. Friday, and seven units responded to the scene.

Crews are working to make sure the building is cleared.

