Crews respond to fire at Elements of Madison Apartments on Royal Drive

According to Madison police, emergency crews responded Monday evening to a structure fire at the Elements of Madison Apartments on Royal Drive.
Two apartments were impacted, and no injuries were reported. The fire started on the back porch, and the cause is being investigated.
