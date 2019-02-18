Clear
Crews respond to fire at Elements of Madison Apartments on Royal Drive

The cause of the fire is being investigated.

Posted: Feb. 18, 2019 9:56 PM
Updated: Feb. 18, 2019 10:27 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

According to Madison police, emergency crews responded Monday evening to a structure fire at the Elements of Madison Apartments on Royal Drive. 

Two apartments were impacted, and no injuries were reported. The fire started on the back porch, and the cause is being investigated.

