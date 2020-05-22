Crews respond to business on fire in Decatur

Decatur Fire and Rescue crews are responding to a business fire Friday around 3 p.m.
The department says heavy black smoke is showing at Bunge Corporation on Market Street NE.
The public is urged to avoid this area, as of Friday afternoon. Multiple fire crews are responding.
DFR units are enroute to a working business fire with heavy black smoke showing at Bunge Corporation on Market St NE. Please stay out of this area. Multiple units will be in this area.
— Decatur, Al Fire (@decatur_fire) May 22, 2020