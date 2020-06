Crews responded to a fire at Parkway Place Mall in Huntsville Tuesday morning.

Officials say the accidental fire was caused by an electrical issue with a light fixture in the bathroom near the license and tag division. Employees smelled the fire when they came in Tuesday morning and used a fire extinguisher on it.

The emergency call came in at 8:26 a.m. and crews left around 9:30 a.m. No one was injured, and there is minor damage to the light fixture.