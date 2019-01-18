Crews respond to Madison County house fire

Moores Mill, New Market and Central fire departments responded to residential house fire on Ford Circle near Shields Road in Madison County late Friday afternoon.
The call for the fire came in about 4:20 p.m. and is under investigation.
The house was torn down so firefighters could ensure the fire was extinguished.
No one was inside the house at the time of the fire.
