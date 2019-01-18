Clear
Crews respond to Madison County house fire

The Ford Circle house fire (Photo courtesy Kristopher Zentner)

Moores Mill, New Market and Central fire departments responded to residential house fire on Ford Circle near Shields Road in Madison County late Friday afternoon.

Posted: Jan. 18, 2019 6:16 PM
Updated: Jan. 18, 2019 6:28 PM
Posted By: Sarah Singleterry

The call for the fire came in about 4:20 p.m. and is under investigation.

The house was torn down so firefighters could ensure the fire was extinguished.

No one was inside the house at the time of the fire.

