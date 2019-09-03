Crews rescue dog in Falkville house fire

Falkville Fire and Rescue says a K9 is now doing well after being found unresponsive during a Tuesday morning house fire.

The department says it responded to the home around 8:10 a.m. to find heavy smoke showing from the eaves of the attic. Hartselle Fire then responded to help.

According to Falkville Fire and Rescue, several deceased animals and one K9 were removed from the home. The department says the K9, named Buddy, was brought to the front yard, where it was unresponsive and barely breathing.

Falkville Fire and Rescue says officials used oxygen to assist the dog in breathing, and after several minutes, the K9 became responsive and began breathing normally again.

The department says the fire was extinguished and the Red Cross was contacted to help the family. Crews left the scene at 10:40 a.m.

Falkville Fire, Hartselle Fire, West Point Fire, Falkville police, Lifeguard Ambulance and Morgan County 911 were the agencies involved on Tuesday.