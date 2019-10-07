Clear

Crews replace utility pole on Blue Spring Road

The top of the utility pole was split when a tree fell on it early Monday morning.

Posted: Oct 7, 2019 11:09 AM
Posted By: Casey Albritton

All lanes of Blue Spring Road are now back open. Crews had to temporarily close off one of the lanes to replace a utility pole after a tree fell on it early this morning. Crews said a tree fell on some power lines and split the top of the utility pole. Officials said it could have happened because of the rain earlier Monday morning. Crews spent about an hour and a half replacing the pole.

