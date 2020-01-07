Crews repair spot on Homer Nance Road ripped apart by rain

Many are preparing for the potential for flooding this weekend, this includes Madison County crews.

They spent part of Tuesday morning patching up a spot on Homer Nance Road at the curve near Mount Carmel Elementary School.

The Madison County District 1 General Foreman told WAAY his crews did put a more permanent fix on the road.

He also warned with several more inches of rain expected this weekend, there’s no guarantee the road doesn’t rip apart again.

During the last rain storm, rain ripped the road in this spot.

Drivers say they are happy crews were able to work to patch it up.

"Being proactive really does help out," said Josh Bleck, driver.

Tuesday, crews put on a sturdier patch but the foreman admits it's not a perfect solution.

Neighbors in the area did not want to go on camera but said they are used to the flooding and know to avoid that part of the road when it rains.

Drivers say if you see a road blocked off, it's best to just try another road.

"Usually I've got a couple of different routes I can take so if I see something that is a little too dangerous, I'll definitely take the different route to be safe," said Michael Elliott, driver.

The foreman also told WAAY his crews were out Tuesday on Winchester Road and others fixing potholes.