Crews pump water from busy road in Lawrence Co.

Crews with the Alabama Department of Transportation are currently working to put an end to the flooding in Lawrence County.

Right now, crews are pumping water that's been covering Alabama Highway 101 for about two weeks.

WAAY 31 spoke with folks who live and work nearby, and we learned how they feel about, hopefully, getting their road back.

“It’s just been so chaotic," Gina Jones said.

That’s how Jones describes the road block on Alabama 101, not far from the restaurant where she works.

That road block is up due to flooding that has taken over the road for more than two weeks, and Jones says it’s starting to impact their business.

“Our truck drivers have to go around the world to get here from Nashville or wherever," she said. "It probably adds 10 to 20 minutes to their commute.”

Jones says they’re seeing fewer customers as well.

“It’s been slower here for us. Our business has been slowed down some, yes," she said. "They don’t want to go out of the way.”

And they’re not the only ones affected.

“It just causes a lot of headaches. Because even the school buses have to take a different route to pick their kids up," Jones said.

So, when Jones heard the flooding may soon be a thing of the past after state road crews pump out the water, she was happy.

“That would be great!”

Officials with the Alabama Department of Transportation tell WAAY 31 they’ll be running the pump 24-7, but that it could take up to two weeks until they’re completely done with the pumping. However, they say the road should be open before then.

They will have to inspect the road before it's re-opened, and they're hoping the rain we're expecting this weekend doesn't cause more flooding.