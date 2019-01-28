Crews prepare for snow in the Shoals

On Monday, various street and county road departments were busy getting ready for the snow expected to move into the Shoals early Tuesday morning.

The Florence Street Department filled two large trucks with sand to treat bridges in Florence. They also got new hoppers to attach onto trucks to throw out salt in order to combat slick roads. Multiple crews throughout the Shoals are getting ready to come in to work early Tuesday morning.

"8 to 10 hours," said Derek Smith. He's a 19-year veteran with the Florence Street Department and said he's expected to work long hours on Tuesday.

The Alabama Department of Transportation said even though there is supposed to be rain before the snow, they have still pre-treated main highways, like Highway 72 in Florence.

"My dad, for instance, has to drive to Browns Ferry on the ice. They can't shut down a nuclear plant because of weather, so he has to drive on it regardless, so anything they can do to help is beneficial," said Austin Brown.

Lauderdale County Emergency Management director, George Grabryan, said he and his staff will be on the roads monitoring the conditions and will be putting out any road closures.

"We have a county that's very long and we have terrain on one end and flat on the other. So, we can have different conditions in different places," said Grabryan.

Grabryan said he is concerned that ice will be the biggest problem.

"We are concerned about the refreeze and even the potential of that in some patches as late as Thursday," said Grabryan.

Most of the road crews in the Shoals plan on being on the roadways in standby mode, so they can begin putting out salt and sand.