Clear
BREAKING NEWS Crews on the scene of a mobile home fire on Byrd Drive in Huntsville Full Story
SEVERE WX : Wind Advisory - Flash Flood Watch View Alerts
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Crews on the scene of a mobile home fire on Byrd Drive in Huntsville

Multiple units responded to a mobile home fire on Byrd Drive around 4:00 a.m. Friday morning.

Posted: Jan 10, 2020 4:44 AM
Updated: Jan 10, 2020 5:07 AM
Posted By: Jessica Burrell

Multiple units responded to a mobile home fire on Byrd Drive in Owens Cross Roads near Old Big Cove Road. The call came in just before 4:00 a.m. Friday. 

Officials tell WAAY 31 one person was sleeping inside the home when the fire started but they were able to get out before crews arrived. Someone was also inside a garage behide the home. No one was injured. 

Investigators say they belive the fire was accidental but they are still investigating. The did say the home was being heated using propane tanks. 

Officials are asking people to avoid the area. 

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Overcast
60° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 60°
Florence
Overcast
62° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 62°
Fayetteville
Overcast
59° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 59°
Decatur
Overcast
59° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 59°
Scottsboro
Overcast
56° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 56°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events