Crews on the scene of a mobile home fire on Byrd Drive in Huntsville

Multiple units responded to a mobile home fire on Byrd Drive in Owens Cross Roads near Old Big Cove Road. The call came in just before 4:00 a.m. Friday.

Officials tell WAAY 31 one person was sleeping inside the home when the fire started but they were able to get out before crews arrived. Someone was also inside a garage behide the home. No one was injured.

Investigators say they belive the fire was accidental but they are still investigating. The did say the home was being heated using propane tanks.

Officials are asking people to avoid the area.