Multiple units responded to a mobile home fire on Byrd Drive in Owens Cross Roads near Old Big Cove Road. The call came in just before 4:00 a.m. Friday.
Officials tell WAAY 31 one person was sleeping inside the home when the fire started but they were able to get out before crews arrived. Someone was also inside a garage behide the home. No one was injured.
Investigators say they belive the fire was accidental but they are still investigating. The did say the home was being heated using propane tanks.
Officials are asking people to avoid the area.
Related Content
- Crews on the scene of a mobile home fire on Byrd Drive in Huntsville
- Crews battle mobile home fire in Jackson County
- Huntsville fire crews respond to apartment fire
- Fire destroys mobile home in Madison County
- Overnight fire destroys a mobile home
- Mobile home destroyed by Christmas day fire
- Huntsville crews clean up boulders days after Governors Drive rockslide
- Traffic alert: Crews on scene of wreck at Mastin Lake, W. Helena in Huntsville
- Huntsville Fire crews battle early morning house fire
- Fire crews battle overnight fire at Huntsville City Landfill
Scroll for more content...