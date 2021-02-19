Crews on scene of structure fire in Scottsboro

Multiple units responded to a sturcture fire in Scottsboro early Friday morning.

Scottsboro Fire Chief Gene Necklaus told WAAY 31 the call came in around 12:15. Crews arrived to find heavy fire conditions in the back. Chieef Necklaus said the fire self-vented through the roof.

Because of the risk of collapse, crews attacked the fire from the outside.

The fire is under control at this time but a total loss. There is also minor damage to a neighboring business.

No injuries were reported.

Crews are working on the cause of the fire, but believe it was accidental.