Clear
SEVERE WX : Winter Weather Advisory - Flood Warning - Flood Advisory View Alerts
CLOSINGS: View Closings

No one injured in Marshall County house fire

Grant firefighters were called to house fire on Second Avenue Friday morning.

Posted: Feb 7, 2020 6:12 AM
Updated: Feb 7, 2020 7:10 AM
Posted By: Rachel Keith

Grant Fire Chief Robert Patterson tells WAAY 31 crews spent several hours working to put out a house fire Friday morning.

Just after 2:00 a.m., firefighters responded to the home on Second Avenue. Video sent to WAAY 31 by Chief Patterson shows flames shooting out of the home's roof. He said they responded within minutes of the call and no one was injured.

They are still investigating the cause of the fire but they believe it began in the back right corner of the home. 

Crews are still working to put out hot spots. 

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 25°
Florence
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 25°
Fayetteville
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 24°
Decatur
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 27°
Scottsboro
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 29°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events