No one injured in Marshall County house fire

Grant Fire Chief Robert Patterson tells WAAY 31 crews spent several hours working to put out a house fire Friday morning.

Just after 2:00 a.m., firefighters responded to the home on Second Avenue. Video sent to WAAY 31 by Chief Patterson shows flames shooting out of the home's roof. He said they responded within minutes of the call and no one was injured.

They are still investigating the cause of the fire but they believe it began in the back right corner of the home.

Crews are still working to put out hot spots.