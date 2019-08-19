Crews make progress on Albertville's $60 million sports complex and amphitheater

Crews are making progress on Albertville's $60 million sports complex and amphitheater. They broke ground in January and now, the outside framing is done on the sports building.
The soccer, football and lacrosse fields are starting to take shape and the lazy river is dug out. When the 125 acre project is done, it will also have a 9,000 seat amphitheater and more than four miles of hiking trails.
One neighbor told WAAY 31 she's excited to see this project completed, because she's sick of the construction traffic and noise.
"It's just been aggravating, but ready for it to be done and over with," Kimberly Cutler, who lives nearby, said.
Construction is set to be done by next summer. The work is being paid for using bonds and some of the one cent sales tax increase from last year.
