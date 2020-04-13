Clear
Crews looking for hikers missing in Bankhead National Forest in Lawrence County

Credit: Lawrence County, Alabama Sheriff's Office

Crews are searching for two hikers in Bankhead National Forest.

Posted: Apr 13, 2020 10:23 AM
Updated: Apr 13, 2020 10:47 AM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

Crews are searching for two hikers reported missing in Lawrence County.

On Sunday at 5:05 p.m., the department received a report that two people did not return from a mountain biking trip in Bankhead National Forest. Crews searched for the missing hikers until 2:30 a.m.

The sheriff’s office says the weather, darkness, downed trees and road conditions on Sunday made search operations difficult.

Crews resumed the search Monday morning, along with aviation support.

The public is urged to avoid the area.

