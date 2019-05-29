Crews investigating after fire at medical building near Shoals Hospital

According to Muscle Shoals Fire Chief Shawn Malone, a call came in around 6:20 p.m. on Wednesday about a fire on the 3rd floor of a medical office building across from Shoals Hospital.
Malone says there is smoke and fire damage throughout the floor and light smoke throughout the rest of the building. No one was on the floor at the time of the fire, and no one was injured.
Malone says crews were able to extinguish the fire, but its cause is under investigation. He says crews are at the scene investigating, but they will leave in a few hours. Crews will return Thursday morning to continue investigating.
