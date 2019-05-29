Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Crews investigating after fire at medical building near Shoals Hospital

Photo courtesy of a WAAY 31 viewer

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Posted: May 29, 2019 9:24 PM
Updated: May 29, 2019 9:28 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

According to Muscle Shoals Fire Chief Shawn Malone, a call came in around 6:20 p.m. on Wednesday about a fire on the 3rd floor of a medical office building across from Shoals Hospital.

Malone says there is smoke and fire damage throughout the floor and light smoke throughout the rest of the building. No one was on the floor at the time of the fire, and no one was injured.

Malone says crews were able to extinguish the fire, but its cause is under investigation. He says crews are at the scene investigating, but they will leave in a few hours. Crews will return Thursday morning to continue investigating.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Broken Clouds
78° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 80°
Florence
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 80°
Fayetteville
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 79°
Decatur
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 80°
Scottsboro
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 81°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events