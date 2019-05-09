Crews investigating New Hope house fire

A fire destroyed a home in New Hope overnight.
New Hope Volunteer fire crews said they received a 911 call around 5:45 Thursday morning about the fire on Albert Mann Road and Wesley Childers Road. The house was completely engulfed in flames when crews arrived and took them just over an hour to put out. Crews said the house it a total loss.
According to fire officials, no one was home at the time of the fire.
New Hope, Owens Cross Roads, Keel Mountain and HEMSI all responded to the fire.
Madison County Sheriff’s Deputies are investigating.
