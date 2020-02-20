Crews in Madison ready to respond, treat black ice as temperature drops

The City of Madison says it is ready to respond to issues like black ice and potholes that may appear Thursday night and early Friday morning. A team of 20 is on standby ready to get to work at the first sign of trouble.

"Tonight we are going to have a standby crew, we will be in contact with Madison Police if they see any slick spots, black ice, they'll let us know and we will come and treat it," Mike Gentle, with public works, said.

Gentle says he will be on the road Thursday night, monitoring areas for black ice as it gets colder. Earlier in the day, some areas in Madison County saw measurable amounts of snow. That combined with the constant rain left wet spots on many roads.

"Medians are going to be our main problem, where standing water is, it will freeze," Gentle said.

Gentle says they are not pre-treating the roadways because he says traffic throughout the day would just push the treatment to the side of the road. Sidewalks are also a concern, usually susceptible to black ice.

Gentle expects more potholes to litter city roadways thanks to the cold temperatures. Potholes on Hughes Road and Sullivan Street may get bigger in the freezing temperatures.

"The water gets underneath there and when it freezes it will cause the road to pop up, that's where you get alot of your potholes, plus the heavy rain too," Gentle said.

The city asks you to report any areas of black ice or potholes immediately for your safety. Crews have been using temporary patches on potholes until the weather gets warmer.