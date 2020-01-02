Crews in Madison monitoring flooding potential

In Madison, crews are monitoring potential flooding Thursday night and Friday.
A Madison Public Works spokesperson said crews are on standby Thursday night.
He also said crews spent the day cleaning out drainage pipes to stop problems before they start.
"We will go back every couple of hours and recheck because if we do get a heavy downpour, it could wash anything in these inlets so we have to try and keep ahead of it and keep them clean as possible," said Mike Gentle, Madison Crew Chief.
