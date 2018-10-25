Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Utility crews in Decatur working to repair damaged gas main

MGN Online MGN Online

Utility crews in Decatur are working to repair a damaged gas main at Spring Avenue Thursday afternoon.

Posted: Oct. 25, 2018 4:44 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

Utility crews in Decatur are working to repair a damaged gas main at Spring Avenue Thursday afternoon. This is by the intersection of Cedar Lake Road SW. Traffic is being detoured.

Customers affected by the break do not have to leave their homes, according to Decatur Utilities. Gas has been turned off for some customers while the repair is underway, and service should be restored Thursday evening.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Overcast
52° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 52°
Florence
Overcast
52° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 52°
Fayetteville
Overcast
50° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 50°
Decatur
Overcast
51° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 51°
Scottsboro
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 55°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events