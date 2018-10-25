Utility crews in Decatur working to repair damaged gas main

Utility crews in Decatur are working to repair a damaged gas main at Spring Avenue Thursday afternoon. This is by the intersection of Cedar Lake Road SW. Traffic is being detoured.
Customers affected by the break do not have to leave their homes, according to Decatur Utilities. Gas has been turned off for some customers while the repair is underway, and service should be restored Thursday evening.
