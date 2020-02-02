Crews getting ready to re-open Jackson County Park

Crews are getting ready to re-open Jackson County Park, after a massive dock fire killed eight people on Monday.

Jackson County Emergency Management tells us after six days of work, crews are still working to clean up debris.

The county EMA says no one should go past any barricades or this crime scene tape, because clean-up efforts are still underway. Crews have filled a barge up with boat pieces and the county says they are bringing out a second barge to help.

"That was our home. That was our everything right there, but the way that I look at it is that we have each other," said boat owner, Shannon Edmonds.

Shannon Edmonds and her husband survived the massive dock fire on Monday. They lost their boat and several friends.

"He survived, but I was sad at the same time for the ones who didn't," said Edmonds.

Edmonds now walks down a different dock to a friend's boat every day. It's her temporary home while she gets her life back in order.

"We had the best sunrise. This morning when I got up, I was just looking at the sunrise and it wasn't the same, at all. It made me cry," said Edmonds.

Officials say the marina is scheduled to open back up to the public on Monday.

"I just want them to understand that it's a lot worse in person, than it is when you see on TV. The cameras do catch it, but when you see it in person, it's so much worse," said Edmonds.

"There's no way to go down there and not have an emotional reaction to everything that's happened this week," said Joshua Whitcomb with the Emergency Management Agency.

The Jackson County Emergency Management Agency says people should not get in the water and respect areas that are blocked off.

"This was an active scene for a very long time, so there is still debris in the water," said Whitcomb.

Edmonds says she is just thankful the community has come together to help her, just like a family.

"We aren't blood related. None of us are. But you would think that we were," said Edmonds.

Emergency Management says about 30 to 40 percent of debris has been cleaned up so far and with the potential for thunderstorms this week, clean-up efforts could be suspended.