Crews from north Alabama poised to help those hit by hurricane

The American Red Cross, including crews from north Alabama, is planning to shelter 15,000 people and hand out 30,000 meals a day to people impacted by the storm and they could help even more people if they need to.

The damage we've seen from the storm why the Red Cross is anticipating helping so many people. They said what we're seeing is just a fraction of the families who live in the path of the storm. Wednesday night they had several crews stationed throughout southern Alabama waiting to find out exactly where they will deploy. They will likely find out where they're going as soon as the sun rises.

Linemen from Joe Wheeler Electric Membership Corp is sending two crews of six people to help restore power. Huntsville Utilities has crews that will go make repairs to the power grid as well and Decatur Utilities is also sending crews.

People and organizations are helping right here Tennessee Valley as well. The Huntsville Drag Way is opening their gates to evacuees from the storm and we Alabama A&M is helping to house live stock for people evacuated from the path of the storm.