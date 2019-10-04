Crews extinguish fire on Redstone Arsenal off Patton Road

Emergency crews responded to a brush fire around 4 p.m. Friday on Redstone Arsenal.

The fire started in "Test Area 1" and was extinguished around 4:45 p.m. According to a spokesperson with the Arsenal, the fire impacted 30 acres of grass off Patton Road.

Redstone Arsenal Fire responded, along with New Hope and Monrovia fire departments, to extinguish the fire. The Arsenal tells WAAY 31 there were no traffic issues associated with the fire.

Employees leaving the Arsenal for the day should be aware of emergency vehicles going up and down Patton Road to the site.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.