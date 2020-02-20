Pumping on flooded Lawrence County highway delayed

The Department of Transportation plans to start pumping water off of Highway 101 in Lawrence County on Friday.

Right now, a portion of the highway is shut down because of flood waters .

Today, crews brought in a pump to get water off the road. They started laying down lines before 9 a.m.

The Alabama Department of Transportation says they ordered more than 5,000 feet of hose. 3,500 feet of hose was delivered from North Carolina on Wednesday, but that wasn't enough. ALDOT says they needed 4,700 feet.

An additional 1,700 feet of hose will be delivered overnight. ALDOT hopes to start pumping tomorrow.

Crews will monitor a 10-inch- pump around the clock until the water is moved off the road and into a nearby ditch.

People who live in the area say major flooding isn't uncommon.

ALDOT told WAAY 31 the same thing happened last year. We asked them what could be done to prevent it.

A spokesman said the department will look into a fix if it continues to be a problem.

He said if they raise the highway, they'd would also have to raise the nearby county road. They're trying to determine if it would worth the price.

At this time, we do not know how long it will take to get all this water pumped off the road.