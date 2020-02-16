Crews discover missing driver, vehicle in Buck's Pocket State Park

After more than a week, a search crew has discovered what they believe is the vehicle and the body of the missing driver from February 5 in Buck's Pocket State Park. This according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

Alabama Law Enforcement Agency State Troopers said the missing person was swept away by flood waters. Crews began search efforts again Sunday morning after a week-long hiatus due to weather.

This is a developing story. We will update as we gather more information.