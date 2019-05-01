Crews extinguish fire at Park City Recycling in Fayetteville, Tennessee

UPDATE: (5:30 p.m.) The fire was extinguished around 5 p.m., and the cause is under investigation.

Lincoln County Emergency Management Agency Director Doug Campbell said a pile of metal started burning around 11 a.m. Wednesday morning at Park City Recycling, which is a private business.

Campbell said they used 100,000 thousand gallons of water to put it out. A firefighter was injured earlier when he was setting up a hose line. He was flown to Vanderbilt University Medical Center. Campbell said he has a concussion but should be okay.

Campbell said they had a fire at the same recycling center less than 30 days ago, so they plan to talk to the owner next week to see how they can prevent this from happening again.

-----------

From earlier:

According to Lincoln County Sheriff Murray Blackwelder, crews have been battling a fire on Wednesday at Park City Recycling at 19 Airport Road in Fayetteville, Tennessee.

The Fayetteville City Fire Department said it sent a crew to help the county fire department earlier on Wednesday, and they are still out there.

WAAY 31 has a reporter on the way to the scene and will update this story.