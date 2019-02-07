Clear
BREAKING NEWS: Crews battling fire at LifePoint Church in Albertville Full Story

Crews battling fire at LifePoint Church in Albertville

Crews with the Albertville Fire Department responded to LifePoint Church.

Posted: Feb. 7, 2019 9:37 PM
Updated: Feb. 7, 2019 10:28 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

Crews with the Albertville Fire Department responded Thursday evening to LifePoint Church at 700 Motley Street, off Highway 431.

According to Jamie Smith with Albertville police, the fire at the church started around 8:30 p.m. He said it appears the classroom portion of the church is damaged, but he thinks the fire department was able to save the sanctuary. He said there are no injuries, to his knowledge.

The police department is handling traffic control. They have an adjacent street and neighborhood blocked off as crews battle the fire.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Overcast
54° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 54°
Florence
Overcast
49° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 44°
Fayetteville
Overcast
54° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 54°
Decatur
Overcast
54° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 54°
Scottsboro
Few Clouds
61° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 61°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events