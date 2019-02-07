Crews battling fire at LifePoint Church in Albertville

Crews with the Albertville Fire Department responded Thursday evening to LifePoint Church at 700 Motley Street, off Highway 431.

According to Jamie Smith with Albertville police, the fire at the church started around 8:30 p.m. He said it appears the classroom portion of the church is damaged, but he thinks the fire department was able to save the sanctuary. He said there are no injuries, to his knowledge.

The police department is handling traffic control. They have an adjacent street and neighborhood blocked off as crews battle the fire.