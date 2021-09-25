Clear

Crews battling fire at Huntsville store

Fire crews are battling a fire at Dollar General on Winchester Road.

Posted: Sep 25, 2021 8:02 PM
Updated: Sep 25, 2021 8:56 PM
Posted By: Brittany Harry

Update: The Madison County Sheriff's Office says they're working with State Fire Investigators in response to the fire at Dollar General. "No further info to release right now as this is actively under investigation."

According to Moores Mill Volunteer Fire Rescue, crews are on the scene of a working fire at Dollar General on Winchester Road in Huntsville.

Right now Winchester Road is shut down, officials says.

Huntsville Fire & Rescue and New Market Volunteer Fire Department are on scene as well. 

This is a developing story. Stick with WAAY 31 for updates.

