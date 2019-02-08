Crews battling fire at Fort Payne Public Works

Photo Gallery 4 Images
Fort Payne police confirmed Friday at 5:30 p.m. that fire crews are at the scene of Fort Payne Public Works at 3rd St NE in DeKalb County.
Surrounding roads to the building have been blocked. Crews are working to determine what caused the fire.
WAAY 31 has a reporter at the scene and will provide updates.
