Crews battle overnight Hazel Green house fire

Fire crews in Hazel Green responded to an overnight house fire.

The call came in just after 4 a.m. Friday for a home on fire on Stafford Road. Officials with the Hazel Green Volunteer Fire Department told WAAY 31 no one was injured in the fire and the family was able to make it out safely. Crews are still on scene working to put out hotspots.

Officials did confirm at least three different agencies responded to fire.

