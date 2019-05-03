Clear
Crews battle overnight Hazel Green house fire

The Hazel Green Volunteer Fire Dept. is working to determine what started an overnight house fire. It happened early Friday morning.

Posted: May. 3, 2019 5:54 AM
Updated: May. 3, 2019 6:24 AM
Posted By: Mackenzi Hicks

Fire crews in Hazel Green responded to an overnight house fire.

The call came in just after 4 a.m. Friday for a home on fire on Stafford Road. Officials with the Hazel Green Volunteer Fire Department told WAAY 31 no one was injured in the fire and the family was able to make it out safely. Crews are still on scene working to put out hotspots.

Officials did confirm at least three different agencies responded to fire.

WAAY 31 is on the scene and working to get more information.

