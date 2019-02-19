Clear
Crews battle house fire in Jackson County

Stevenson Fire is investigating after an early morning house fire broke out in Jackson County.

Posted: Feb. 19, 2019 6:10 AM
Posted By: Mackenzi Hicks

Firefighters in Stevenson are investigating after a mobile home fire broke out Tuesday morning.

Police confirm to WAAY 31 the fire is at a home along the 2800 block of County Road 70 in Jackson County. They have not said if anyone was in the home or not.

Police told us the Bridgeport volunteer fire department is also assisting in fighting this fire.

