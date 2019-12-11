Clear
BREAKING NEWS Crews work to repair water main break on California Street in Huntsville Full Story
BREAKING NEWS Crews respond to multiple wrecks on I-565 and I-65 Full Story
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Crews work to repair water main break on California Street in Huntsville

Crews with Huntsville utilities are working to turn water back on after a water main break on California Street.

Posted: Dec 11, 2019 4:16 AM
Updated: Dec 11, 2019 4:23 AM
Posted By: Jessica Burrell

Crews with Huntsville utilities are working to turn water back on for residents after a water main break on California Street. 

Right now, the southbound lanes of California Street from Marsheutz Avenue to Bob Wallace Avenue are closed.

Roads are expected to be closed until 6:00 a.m. this morning as crews make repairs.  

Officials said the water main break is possibly weather related but they don’t know for sure just yet. 

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

 

Huntsville
Clear
29° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 24°
Florence
Clear
32° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 27°
Fayetteville
Clear
27° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 19°
Decatur
Clear
29° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 29°
Scottsboro
Clear
28° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 28°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events