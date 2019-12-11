Crews work to repair water main break on California Street in Huntsville

Crews with Huntsville utilities are working to turn water back on for residents after a water main break on California Street.
Right now, the southbound lanes of California Street from Marsheutz Avenue to Bob Wallace Avenue are closed.
Roads are expected to be closed until 6:00 a.m. this morning as crews make repairs.
Officials said the water main break is possibly weather related but they don’t know for sure just yet.
