Crews are cleaning up debris from storm in Huntsville

Clean up crews are working at a Huntsville gas station to clean up the mess left behind from a strong storm.
The canopy of the Marathon gas station on Pratt Avenue came crashing down when wind speeds picked up during the storm Thursday afternoon.
Crews started working at the gas station around 10am on Friday, using heavy-duty equipment to remove pieces of the canopy.
Thursday afternoon the canopy collapsed around gas pumps and a car.
The owner of the car said he was pumping gas when the canopy collapsed. No one was hurt. The gas station wasn't the only thing impacted by the storm. Huntsville Utilities said four power lines were torn down on Pratt Avenue and it was a twelve hour process to get everything fixed.
"You have to reset a pole, that's very involved. If you've got trees blown into the lines first you have to remove the tree. It's also very involved. It's very dangerous work so its not something you want people to rush through," said Joe Gehrdes with Huntsville Utilities.
Huntsville Utilities said power was restored to all affected areas around 3 a.m. Friday morning.
Crews at the gas station said they will be removing debris until around 3 p.m. Friday.
