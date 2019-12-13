Crews are working to clear debris from the side of I-65, after a crash caused a lumber truck to lose its load.Lumber scattered along the northbound lanes and in the median.
ALGO reported a major crash at the Tennessee State Line in Ardmore around 2:30 a.m. Friday. The north bound lanes were blocked until 6:30 a.m.
WAAY 31 has a crew on scene working to gather the latest details from Tennessee State Troopers.
Related Content
- Crews work to clear debris from road after early morning crash shut down I-65NB
- Crews battle early morning fire in Elkmont
- Early morning wreck temporarily shuts down Wall Triana exit
- Pedestrian killed in early morning crash
- Fog to blame for early morning crash
- Huntsville Fire crews battle early morning house fire
- Crews are cleaning up debris from storm in Huntsville
- Limestone County road crews continue work in extreme heat
- Road conditions deteriorate in Tennessee, crews working major wrecks
- Gas leak temporarily shuts down Winchester Road
Scroll for more content...