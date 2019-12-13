Clear

Crews work to clear debris from road after early morning crash shut down I-65NB

Crash blocks I-65 NB at TN/AL state line for hours.

Posted: Dec 13, 2019 7:50 AM
Posted By: Marie Waxel

Crews are working to clear debris from the side of I-65, after a crash caused a lumber truck to lose its load.Lumber scattered along the northbound lanes and in the median.

ALGO reported a major crash at the Tennessee State Line in Ardmore around 2:30 a.m. Friday. The north bound lanes were blocked until 6:30 a.m.

WAAY 31 has a crew on scene working to gather the latest details from Tennessee State Troopers.

