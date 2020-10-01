Crestwood Hospital opens respiratory and flu walk-in clinic

WAAY 31 learned Crestwood Hospital has added a new walk-in clinic to give the community more access to testing for COVID-19, the flu and other respiratory illnesses. It's located on Airport Road.

Crestwood Hospital Doctor Pratibha Vashista said the respiratory and flu clinic opened last week.

"We can test you for the flu, we can test you for COVID, we can test you for strep or other tests as well as needed," she said.

Vashista explained the respiratory and flu clinic opened last week. Now, they're ready to get the word out to the community about a new place to get tested.

"When you get here you can walk right into the front, and we will have our front desk will provide you some paperwork that you fill out and then you go back to your car to fill that out. Once you're done, you can call a certain number and that will indicate we can come out and get you," she said.

Vashista said since the clinic is so new they haven't seen any patients yet. She explained they're prepared to help you based on whatever symptoms you're experiencing.

"We don't have a limitation of tests at this point. I guess we will see as we progress further," she said.

The clinic said It will take about 48 hours for them to process a coronavirus test, and a flu test can process results at the clinic in just minutes.

With flu season and coronavirus still a threat in the community, she explained how important it is for people to have access to testing.

"Especially with both of them being concurrent and this is our first fall and winter going through that. I suspect that's why it's important for them to come in and be seen by a provider which we can do here," she said.

The clinic is open Monday through Friday 8a.m. - 4 p.m. There is also no appointment needed.