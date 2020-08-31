Crestwood Hospital CEO explains CDC data on coronavirus deaths

WAAY 31 asked a local hospital leader about coronavirus deaths after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released new data that shows 94% of people who have died from coronaviru had other health conditions and contributing causes.

Those conditions include flu, pneumonia, diabetes and heart failure.

Dr. Pam Hudson, Crestwood Hospital CEO, said many of the conditions listed are very common and that coronavirus is still a very serious threat.

"The CDC published some statistics, and statistics are useful, alone they don't tell the story," she said.

She's concerned people will stop taking coronavirus measures seriously because of the data released by the CDC.

Hudson explained many of the conditions and causes listed are common.

"Diabetes, lung disease, heart disease, and those other co-existing conditions. You can probably name a number of people that might fall into that risk category," she said.

Hudson added stopping the spread of the virus is going to take the help of healthy people.

"Those who are perfectly healthy, have nothing wrong with them and their immune system, these are the folks that need to be masking, in order to protect what's in our country and certainly in our state, the large number of people who have co-existent health care conditions," she explained.

She hopes people remember the precautions she's been talking about for months.

"We're all in this together, and there is nothing about this data that should back anyone off all the measures: masking .... social distancing, sanitizing and keeping the focus on those things."

The numbers that were used in the data released by the CDC are based off death certificates, which the organization says are the most reliable source of data.