Crestwood Hospital CEO discusses coronavirus guideline confusion

With constant changes in guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention during the coronavirus pandemic, WAAY 31 worked to learn how you should know what information to trust and listen to.

Pam Hudson, Crestwood Hospital CEO, said she knows the changes are confusing, but the weekly news conferences the city holds along with what your own doctor tells you should be the advice you listen to when it comes to stopping the spread of coronavirus.

"I was just listening to the CDC talk a little bit about their somewhat confusing recommendations over the last few weeks, and part of it was driven as I heard today by concern that people assumed if they were tested and it was negative they were OK to go to work or school or be out in public," Hudson said.

She explained you should consult your local health department about quarantining after a negative test because you could still have the virus.

Hudson explained Wednesday she's aware of confusion with CDC guidelines throughout the coronavirus pandemic, but she said social distancing, wearing a mask and sanitizing are the messages that health officials have tried to spread to the public throughout the pandemic.

"There has really not been a material change. I think something that our physicians are well qualified to do is to understand what is nuance what is interpretation, but the facts and what we do really has not changed materially," she added.

Hudson said she believes the precautions already in place are working.

"Clearly what we are doing in this community is working. We are going to come up with something for this community that is going to work for this community and it may be more than what the guidance is from ADPH or CDC, etc. It's what fits for this community and to keep this community safe," she explained.

She said she doesn't believe anything major will change here locally with coronavirus response anytime soon..

"It's important to chart our course and stay the course until we are absolutely certain when somebody puts out a recommendation. Ask questions about it. See how it fits into the greater context," she added.

Hudson said she does have one added message to people in the community- besides just wearing a mask, social distancing, and sanitizing.She said getting a flu shot is now added to that list.