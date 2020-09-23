Clear
SEVERE WX : Flood Watch - Flash Flood Watch View Alerts

Crestwood Hospital CEO discusses coronavirus guideline confusion

She said you should reach out to your doctor of local health department if you have questions.

Posted: Sep 23, 2020 7:32 PM
Posted By: Sydney Martin

With constant changes in guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention during the coronavirus pandemic, WAAY 31 worked to learn how you should know what information to trust and listen to.

Pam Hudson, Crestwood Hospital CEO, said she knows the changes are confusing, but the weekly news conferences the city holds along with what your own doctor tells you should be the advice you listen to when it comes to stopping the spread of coronavirus.

"I was just listening to the CDC talk a little bit about their somewhat confusing recommendations over the last few weeks, and part of it was driven as I heard today by concern that people assumed if they were tested and it was negative they were OK to go to work or school or be out in public," Hudson said.

She explained you should consult your local health department about quarantining after a negative test because you could still have the virus.

Hudson explained Wednesday she's aware of confusion with CDC guidelines throughout the coronavirus pandemic, but she said social distancing, wearing a mask and sanitizing are the messages that health officials have tried to spread to the public throughout the pandemic.

"There has really not been a material change. I think something that our physicians are well qualified to do is to understand what is nuance what is interpretation, but the facts and what we do really has not changed materially," she added.

Hudson said she believes the precautions already in place are working.

"Clearly what we are doing in this community is working. We are going to come up with something for this community that is going to work for this community and it may be more than what the guidance is from ADPH or CDC, etc. It's what fits for this community and to keep this community safe," she explained.

She said she doesn't believe anything major will change here locally with coronavirus response anytime soon..

"It's important to chart our course and stay the course until we are absolutely certain when somebody puts out a recommendation. Ask questions about it. See how it fits into the greater context," she added.

Hudson said she does have one added message to people in the community- besides just wearing a mask, social distancing, and sanitizing.She said getting a flu shot is now added to that list.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville
Overcast
56° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 56°
Florence
Overcast
57° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 57°
Fayetteville
Overcast
57° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 57°
Decatur
Overcast
56° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 56°
Scottsboro
Broken Clouds
59° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 59°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 132452

Reported Deaths: 2335
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Jefferson19230342
Mobile13192291
Montgomery8711175
Madison767475
Tuscaloosa7355114
Lee576560
Shelby576550
Baldwin512449
Marshall388943
Calhoun339040
Etowah338447
Morgan322626
Houston275322
Elmore258647
DeKalb237519
St. Clair225535
Walker225080
Talladega209927
Limestone202119
Cullman186819
Dallas176226
Franklin174828
Russell17302
Autauga171425
Lauderdale166233
Colbert162126
Blount157314
Escambia157325
Jackson152711
Chilton151328
Dale134143
Covington133427
Coffee12898
Pike11729
Chambers114042
Tallapoosa113984
Clarke106317
Marion95228
Butler91138
Barbour8487
Winston71812
Marengo70219
Lowndes65127
Pickens63914
Bibb63510
Randolph62413
Hale61628
Lawrence60320
Bullock59314
Geneva5844
Monroe5798
Cherokee57516
Clay5537
Washington54913
Perry5396
Conecuh53011
Wilcox53011
Crenshaw52532
Henry4805
Macon47920
Fayette4299
Sumter42319
Lamar3552
Choctaw34612
Cleburne3346
Greene30215
Coosa1673
Out of AL00
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 185148

Reported Deaths: 2261
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Shelby30244449
Davidson26087294
Hamilton921189
Rutherford905888
Knox905273
Williamson509636
Sumner472193
Wilson338443
Putnam308838
Montgomery297143
Out of TN296825
Unassigned28916
Bradley286817
Madison275060
Sevier253715
Blount244923
Maury227423
Washington218634
Robertson217334
Sullivan207131
Hamblen183925
Tipton174517
Trousdale16517
Gibson154520
Hardeman153425
Wayne14856
Bedford131317
Dyer128712
Dickson120714
Cumberland115518
Fayette114418
Anderson113811
Henderson113520
Carter112728
Coffee112512
Weakley112219
Loudon11216
Greene111237
Obion10969
McMinn107624
Jefferson107414
Macon102320
Warren10127
Monroe100316
Lawrence97711
Hardin97214
Lauderdale94215
Franklin9267
Haywood92416
Lake9152
Roane8493
Bledsoe8454
Carroll83918
McNairy81618
Cheatham79310
Rhea78811
White7889
Hawkins77316
Cocke7369
Marshall7205
Overton6815
Smith67810
Johnson6492
Henry6079
Chester5959
Lincoln5811
Giles56917
DeKalb54713
Hickman5465
Crockett51319
Marion5047
Decatur4796
Fentress4473
Claiborne4384
Campbell4213
Polk38011
Grainger3543
Union3391
Benton3329
Jackson3085
Morgan3063
Unicoi2801
Cannon2790
Grundy2565
Humphreys2353
Sequatchie2233
Meigs2213
Clay2115
Scott2022
Houston1931
Lewis1791
Stewart1772
Moore1541
Van Buren1540
Perry1500
Hancock1063
Pickett1032

Most Popular Stories

Community Events